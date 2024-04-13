Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav recently collaborated on a reel featuring Shehnaaz's romantic music video, 'Dhup Lagdi.'

The two took to their Instagram account on Saturday to share a romantic reel.

Shehnaaz can be seen singing the song and acting alongside Sunny Singh in the original video. In their version of Dhup Lagdi, Shehnaaz and Elvish dance together by the sea during sunset, both wearing black kurtas.

Both Shehnaaz and Elvish have appeared on Bigg Boss in different seasons.

Sharing the poster of Dhup Lagdi on Instagram, the actress had earlier announced, "Adding an emotional touch of love with Dhup Lagdi. Teaser out tomorrow at 11 am."

The picture featured the actress and Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sunny Singh in two different frames. In the first picture, they were seen enjoying a romantic bicycle ride on a muddy road in the countryside, surrounded by mustard fields. Dressed in ethnic attire, they appeared very much in love, smiling. However, in the next photo, they had a serious expression, reflecting a sombre mood.

As soon as the two shared the reel, social media users expressed their excitement about the upcoming song.

"Eagerly waiting for the song," commented one user.

"Such a beautiful poster, so just imagine the Song," wrote another user.

"You inspire us by having such ambitious dreams, then putting in the hard work to achieve them," wrote a third user.

On the Bollywood front, Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Thank You For Coming', which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. (ANI)

