Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Shreyas Talpade-starrer 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' is scheduled to be released on Disney+Hotstar on April 1.

Helmed by Jayprad Desai, the upcoming film is based on the life of Mumbai's leg-spinner Pravin Tambe.

Tambe became the talk of the town when he was picked up by Rahul Dravid-led Rajasthan Royals for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013. In 2012, the then 41-year-old was named in Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Happy to portray Tambe on-screen, Shreyas, whose Bollywood debut Iqbal coincidentally had a cricket-based plot said, "After 17 years of playing the lead in Iqbal, I feel very fortunate that I am portraying Pravin on screen. The role and the story provided me with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I loved & treasured every minute of filming. I am very grateful to Bootroom Sports and Fox Star Studios and our immensely talented director Jayprad who envisioned me in this role."

He added, " It's an honour to represent Pravin and I will always treasure the time spent with him in preparing for this role which required a new level of dedication and effort from all of us. I hope our audiences not only enjoy the film but are touched and inspired by it."

Written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' will be out in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. (ANI)

