Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday extended a heartfelt birthday wish to the 'Marjaavaan' director Milap Zaveri.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy birthday @milapzaveri, have the best year ahead and don't stack your punches," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Also Read | Jacob Elordi Regrets Working in The Kissing Booth Trilogy, Says, ‘They Are Ridiculous and Non- Universal'.

Helmed by Zaveri 'Marjaavaan' starred Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The film is known for its soulful tracks like 'Tum Hi Aana', 'Thodi Jagah', and 'Kinna Sohna'.

Also Read | Bhai Dooj 2023: Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Traditional Looks for Your Celebration!.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024.

'Yodha' also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in the lead roles.

Recently the makers unveiled a couple of new posters of 'Yodha'.

In the poster, Sidharth exudes confidence and intensity. The first poster depicts him in uniform, clutching a gun against a backdrop of an aeroplane. The other poster depicts him in the middle of a fight, wearing a plain white T-shirt with some dust on it and wielding a broken glass bottle, ready to strike his opponent.

Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

'Indian Police Force' is all set to stream from January 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)