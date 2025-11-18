Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Japanese singer and actor Ren Meguro is the latest name to join the next chapter of the multi-Emmy Award-winning series, which starts production on the new season in January in Vancouver, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In Shogun, Meguro will play the role of Kazutada. He joins recent cast additions Asami Mizukawa (Aya), Masataka Kubota (Hyuga), Sho Kaneta (Hidenobu), Takaaki Enoki (Lord Ito) and Jun Kunimura (Goda), who were announced last week, according to the outlet.

Also Read | Who Was Humane Sagar? Remembering the Iconic Voice of Odisha Whose Melodies Shaped a Generation Before His Untimely Demise at 34.

Returning cast members include Hiroyuki Sanada (Toranaga) and Cosmo Jarvis (Blackthorne), Fumi Nikaido (Ochiba), Shinnosuke Abe (Buntaro), Hiroto Kanai (Omi), Yoriko Doguchi (Kiri), Tommy Bastow (Alvito), Yuko Miyamoto (Gin), Eita Okuno (Saeki) and Yuka Kouri (Kiku).

"I am incredibly honoured to join the cast of Shogun season two," Meguro said in a statement.

Also Read | 'Rahu Ketu': Shalini Pandey Teams Up With Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat for Hilarious Comedy (View Motion Poster).

"When I streamed Shogun on Disney+ last year, I was profoundly moved by the series' unique and grand portrayal of Japan, which felt different from past portrayals. As a Japanese person, I felt a compelling urge to be part of this groundbreaking production. I started learning more about the production team, exploring Hiroyuki Sanada's vision and his long-standing dedication, and reading various articles about Shogun. Now, my dream has become a reality, and it truly felt like a dream come true," added Meguro as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Season two of Shogun will pick up the action 10 years after the events of season one, and will again focus on the two very different lives and motivations of Lord Toranaga and Anjin Blackthorne.

As for actor Meguro, a pop idol, who is a member of the group nine-man boy band 'Snow Man', has a burgeoning acting career and has recently nabbed lead roles in the films 'As Long as We Both Shall Live' and 'Trillion Game: The Movie' as well as the upcoming features 'Hodonaku', 'Owakare desu' and the live-action adaptation of the manga 'Sakamoto Days'.

On television, he has starred in Trillion Game and the dramas Silent and Soar High! (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)