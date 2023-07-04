London [UK], July 4 (ANI): Kapoor's Day out!! Producer Rhea Kapoor, on Tuesday, shared some glimpses from her outing in London with her husband Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "The summer of us growing up and staying the same."

Also Read | Will Shah Rukh Khan Have a Cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?! Here's Director Karan Johar's Answer!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuRg0YxIvAC/

In one of the pictures, sisters Rhea and Karan could be seen walking on the streets of London in matching black outfits.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Launches All New Production House After Nine Years in Bollywood! Names It Blue Butterfly Films.

In another pic, Anand could be seen holding his son Vayu and sitting on a rope swing, while Sonam, Rhea and Karan can be seen standing behind them.

Soon after the producer dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Beautiful couple," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So cute."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Coming to Sonam's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film 'The Crew'. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)