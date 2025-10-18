With Diwali 2025 around, Bollywood is seeing yet another clash, though this time there is no Khan, Kumar, Devgn, or Roshan headlining a film, which has been a tradition for many years. On October 21, the supernatural comedy Thamma is clashing with the romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Diwaniyat. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is part of Maddock Films' Horror Universe and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Diwali 2025 Movie Releases: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Thamma’, Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’, Dhruv Vikram’s ‘Bison’ and More – Check Out All Indian Movies Releasing in Theatres.

Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Diwaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. While Thamma certainly has an upper edge thanks to franchise power, it remains to be seen who would emerge the bigger winner of this Diwali clash.

Diwali has always been Bollywood’s favourite festival for grand movie releases. Over the past ten years, the festival of lights has brought audiences everything from sweeping romances and high-octane thrillers to family comedies and mythological adventures. While some films turned into massive blockbusters, others fizzled despite the festive hype.

From Salman Khan’s royal reunion in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to Kartik Aaryan’s spooky charm in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, here’s a look back at how Bollywood’s Diwali releases have lit up - or dimmed - the box office over the last decade.

2015

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

A Still From Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya reunited after delivering three blockbusters - Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain - with this retelling of Raja Aur Rank. Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, the film was made on a budget of INR 90 crore and grossed INR 432 crore worldwide, emerging as a superhit.

2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A Still From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Karan Johar’s romantic drama featured a stellar cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan, and cameos by Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. With its soulful soundtrack and emotional narrative, the INR 50 crore film grossed INR 239.67 crore globally, marking a success.

Shivaay

A Still From Shivaay

Ajay Devgn’s ambitious action-adventure was his second directorial venture after U Me Aur Hum. Despite its scale, the INR 100 crore film underperformed, earning INR 148.91 crore worldwide.

2017

Secret Superstar

A Still From Secret Superstar

Produced by Aamir Khan (and also starring him in an extended cameo), this musical family drama focused on a young girl’s journey to stardom. Starring Zaira Wasim, the film was an average performer in India but turned into a sensation in China, grossing INR 875.78 crore worldwide on a modest INR 15 crore budget - making it the biggest Diwali hit of the decade.

Golmaal Again

A Still From Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty’s horror-comedy sequel reunited Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Kunal Kemmu, joined by Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. Made on a budget of INR 142 crore, the film grossed INR 310.98 crore worldwide, becoming a major hit.

2018

Thugs of Hindostan

A Still From Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s much-hyped pirate adventure, also starring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, had a record-breaking opening but failed to sustain momentum. Made on a massive INR 300 crore budget, it earned INR 322.07 crore globally and was declared a flop. Diwali 2025 OTT Releases: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah’, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’, Karan Johar’s ‘Pitch To Get Rich’ and More – Movies and Shows To Stream With Your Family This Festive Season!

2019

Housefull 4

A Still From Housefull 4

This reincarnation comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde was made on an INR 150 crore budget and grossed INR 296 crore worldwide, performing averagely at the box office.

Made in China

A Still From Made in China

The Rajkummar Rao–Mouni Roy comedy failed to strike gold, earning only INR 12.81 crore on a INR 30 crore budget.

Saand Ki Aankh

A Still From Saand Ki Aankh

Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, this biographical sports drama earned critical praise but low box office returns - INR 30 crore globally on an INR 25 crore budget.

2020

No releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2021

Sooryavanshi

A Still From Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty’s cop-universe blockbuster finally brought audiences back to theatres post-pandemic. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, it earned INR 294.91 crore on a INR 160 crore budget.

2022 (A weak Diwali year)

Ram Setu

A Still From Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar’s mythological action film banked on Hindu religious sentiments but failed to impress, grossing only INR 92.94 crore against an INR 150 crore budget.

Thank God

A Still From Thank God

This fantasy comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh grossed INR 48.92 crore worldwide on an INR 100 crore budget, marking a flop.

Tara vs Bilal

A Still From Tara vs Bilal

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee’s romantic drama was a washout, barely crossing INR 50 lakh at the box office.

2023

Tiger 3

A Still From Tiger 3

The highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe instalment starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi didn’t meet expectations. Despite its INR 300 crore budget, it grossed INR 466 crore worldwide, performing below franchise expectations.

2024

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

A Still From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan continued the franchise’s winning streak with co-stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. The film grossed INR 423.85 crore globally on a INR 150 crore budget, becoming a blockbuster.

Singham Again

A Still From Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer - featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor - was billed as the Avengers of the Cop Universe. Despite high expectations and an INR 375 crore budget, it grossed INR 389.64 crore, emerging as a disappointment.

Over a decade, Bollywood’s Diwali releases have offered everything from record-shattering successes like Secret Superstar to massive underperformers like Thugs of Hindostan. As the 2025 festive season approaches, all eyes are on whether the next big release will reignite that Diwali magic on the silver screen.

