Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018, is reportedly expecting her second child after welcoming her first, Vayu in August 2022. According to a Pinkvilla report, Sonam is in her second trimester, and the couple is expected to make an official announcement soon. However, no confirmation has been released yet. Did Sonam Kapoor Cut Her Hair for Charity or Noble Cause? Know Truth Behind the Actress’ 12-Inch Viral Haircut Video.

Sonam Kapoor Says Motherhood Made Her Softer

Speaking about how motherhood has changed her, Sonam had earlier told ETimes, “I think being a mom has made me much softer, but at the same time it has made me more resilient and stronger. I have always been intuitive, but now I have become even more intuitive and in touch with myself. I am more patient. I want to tell all the mothers that you are doing okay, just take your time, enjoy each moment and don’t rush. Everyone makes mistakes and not everybody is brilliant at everything. You just have to be present.”

Anil Kapoor Obsessed With Grandson Vayu

She also shared a sweet anecdote about her father, Anil Kapoor’s bond with Vayu: “My father is obsessed with Vayu because all he is interested in seeing on the family group chat is Vayu’s videos and pictures. All grandparents think their grandchild is most special. It is so amazing watching my dad react this way because he definitely did not have this reaction when my sister Rhea, brother Harsh and me were toddlers.” Valentine’s Day 2025: Sonam Kapoor Shares Cute Pics with Anand Ahuja, Says She Loves Him More Than Online Shopping (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor’s Upcoming Film

On the professional front, Sonam will next be seen in Battle of Bittora, reportedly based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan. She was last seen in the film Blind.

