Actor Sonu Sood on Monday received a heartwarming compliment from jawans of the Indian Army in the snow-capped Himalayas. Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared a series of pictures which he captioned, "Somewhere in Himalayas. These pictures made my day. Humbled. My Inspiration...Indian Army."' In the pictures, soldiers are seen posing on a snowcapped mountain with the words 'Real Hero Sonu Sood' inscribed on the snow. Bollywood Workout Regimes: From Alia Bhatt to Sonu Sood; Here's How Fit-Freak B-Town Stars Begin Their Morning.

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "India people really really respect and love you," a fan commented. Another fan wrote," Such a real hero Sonu sir." "Heroes appreciating savior," a fan wrote. From helping migrants reach their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid relief equipment for patients, Sonu's humanitarian efforts during the pandemic received a lot of love and admiration from the people. Indian Army Chinar Corps Warriors Carry Pregnant Woman in Snow-Covered Roads To Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Boniyar.

On the work front, Sonu will be next seen in the action flick Fateh. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Talking about the film, Sonu earlier said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this project. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."