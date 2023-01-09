The Indian Army is always ready to help fellow citizens. Proving that again, a video clip showing the Indian Army soldiers carrying a pregnant woman to the hospital on their shoulders in the snow has gone viral on social media. The incident was reported from Chotwali village near LoC. Indian Army said, "As harsh winter approaches the remote villages near LoC, Indian Army’s Chinar Corps warriors conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant lady Meema Begum from Chotwali village, Boniyar Tehsil to the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar." Indian Army Soldier Wades Through Knee-Deep Snow With a Huge Smile on Face, Video Goes Viral.

Indian Army Soldiers Carry Pregnant Woman To Hospital:

Jammu and Kashmir | As harsh winter approaches the remote villages near LoC, Indian Army’s Chinar Corps warriors conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant lady Meema Begum from Chotwali village, Boniyar Tehsil to the Primary Health Care (PHC) Centre in Boniyar: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/UmgR3bVsNt — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Indian Army Helps Pregnant Woman:

