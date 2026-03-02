Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav has addressed the public for the first time since receiving interim legal relief, seeking to clarify his financial standing following his recent release from Tihar Jail. Speaking at a press conference alongside his legal counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, Yadav responded to offers of assistance from industry peers and outlined an ambitious slate of upcoming professional commitments. The actor, who is currently embroiled in a INR 9 crore cheque bounce case, recently secured an interim suspension of his sentence from the Delhi High Court. The relief, granted until March 18, 2026, came after the actor deposited INR 1.5 crore into the complainant’s account. Rajpal Yadav Makes Big Claim Amid Cheque Bounce Case, Says ‘Agle 7 Saal Mein INR 1,200 Crore Ka Kaam Hai’ (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav Reacts to Sonu Sood’s Work Offer

During the media interaction, Yadav specifically addressed recent comments by actor Sonu Sood, who had publicly offered him a role and urged the industry to provide work as a matter of "dignity, not charity." While expressing gratitude for the sentiment, Yadav was firm in asserting his professional independence. "Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work," Yadav told reporters. "And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years."

Rajpal Yadav To Return Public Support Funds

The actor also acknowledged the outpouring of support from the public during his incarceration, noting that he received financial contributions ranging from children’s piggy bank savings to social media transfers totalling INR 1 crore. Yadav stated he intends to return these funds once his legal timelines allow. Sonu Sood Reacts to Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Case, Says ‘Childhood Needs Guidance Not Algorithms’ (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav Dismisses Financial Rumours

Addressing rumours regarding his financial distress, Yadav claimed a robust professional future. He revealed that he has committed projects for the next seven years, including branding ventures he valued at over INR 1,000 crore. "I am a man of INR 1,500 crores," Yadav said, explaining that he has signed four major agreements separate from his film work with individual projects valued between INR 200 crore and INR 2,000 crore. His current income structure reportedly includes a combination of professional fees and equity participation.

Rajpal Yadav Reveals Packed Film and OTT Line-Up

On the cinematic front, Yadav confirmed a packed schedule ahead. His first release of the year, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2026. He has also begun shooting for Welcome To The Jungle, a massive ensemble film featuring 27 actors. Speaking about Haiwaan, Yadav described his part as a “small but amazing role.” In addition, the actor revealed that he is currently working on two web series and two yet-to-be-announced films.

Legal Background and Next Steps

The legal dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed INR 5 crore from Delhi-based M/S Murali Projects to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office led to a cycle of debt and bounced cheques that eventually ballooned to INR 9 crore including interest. Sonu Sood Jams With Elderly Maharashtrian Lady Singing Bhajans, Showcases Her Talent Ahead of Ganpati Festivities 2025 (Watch Video)

Delhi HC Grants Yadav Interim Bail

In February 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered Yadav to surrender at Tihar Jail after he failed to honour multiple repayment undertakings. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recently granted him interim bail to attend a family wedding and manage his professional duties, provided he furnished a personal bond of INR 1 lakh. Yadav is required to appear before the court again on March 18, 2026, where the status of his remaining dues will be reviewed.

