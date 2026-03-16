New Delhi, March 16: The Government of India has officially sanctioned the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC), a move set to overhaul the salary and pension structures for over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. Chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission is tasked with reviewing pay scales, allowances, and service benefits, with its recommendations expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Significant Gains Expected for Armed Forces Personnel

The upcoming revision is poised to have a substantial impact on the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. Initial projections suggest that personnel across all three services could see a 25 to 35 per cent increase in their minimum basic salary. 8th Pay Commission: Could Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 46,000?

The panel has been given an 18-month window to submit its final report. While the official implementation date is set for early 2026, experts suggest that actual payouts may begin in late 2026 or 2027, with employees receiving arrears backdated to the start of the new cycle.

The Role of the Fitment Factor in Salay Hike

A critical component of the salary revision is the fitment factor - a multiplier applied to the current basic pay to arrive at the new structure. Under the 7th Pay Commission, this was set at 2.57. Reports indicate the government is considering raising this multiplier to approximately 2.86.

Current Minimum Pay: INR 18,000

INR 18,000 Projected Minimum Pay: Up to INR 51,480 (if the 2.86 factor is approved)

Employee unions and defence federations, however, are pushing for a more aggressive fitment factor of 3.0 or higher, citing post-COVID inflation and rising living costs as primary justifications.

Enhanced Benefits for Government Retirees

The commission’s mandate extends significantly to the 65 lakh central pensioners, including a large segment of ex-servicemen. Beyond the basic pension hike, the panel will review the Dearness Allowance (DA) structure to better insulate retirees from inflation. In addition to financial adjustments, bodies like the All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) have submitted proposals to the chairperson requesting reforms in pension commutation periods and a more realistic index for calculating dearness relief based on retail market prices rather than wholesale rates. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Government Form Separate Pay Revision Committee for 8 Lakh CPSE Employees? Know What MoS Pankaj Chaudhary Said.

Background and Timeline of the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission replaces the 7th Pay Commission, which has been the standard since 2016. Traditionally, India revises central pay every ten years. Although the notification for the 8th panel was issued in late 2025, the government has recently invited formal suggestions from stakeholders through a public portal, with a submission deadline set for April 30, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).