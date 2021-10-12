Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Netflix's 'Squid Game' is undoubtedly on its way to breaking records of becoming one of the biggest shows in a short time on the platform. The show's leading actor Lee Jung-jae recently shared how Hollywood has responded to his performance in the series.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor who plays Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix hit revealed how Tinseltown has reacted to his performance in the show.

For those thinking that the actor might have received endless calls from the big directors, the actor revealed that "No proposals or requests have come my way, but, if the right one came along, I'd be happy to be in overseas production. It could be fun."

His character Seong Gi-hun in the series is a divorced dad with a severe gambling addiction and a tendency to be self-involved. He lives with his mother and struggles to support his daughter financially. He participates in the Game to settle his many debts.

His character has received immense love and overwhelming reaction from the show's fans and according to Lee, he had apparently predicted that the series would reach audiences beyond his home country.

"I didn't expect this kind of success at all when I first boarded Squid Game as a project. But when I read the script, I understood that it contained elements that could resonate with everyone and work outside of Korea," he told Variety.

The actor, who has now undoubtedly a well-established career in South Korea, also shared that nothing much has changed for him as an actor, despite the fact that 'Squid Game' is set to be the streamer's "biggest non-English-language show" worldwide.

"Nothing much has changed for me as an actor, but Gi-hun's character changes a lot over the course of the show. It has a large spectrum, which any actor would want to try out at least once in his career. This was possibly the first time I've played a character with such a range," he said about himself during Squid Game's ongoing success. (ANI)

