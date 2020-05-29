Entertainment News | SRK's KKR Launches Initiatives for Cyclone Amphan Relief Work

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Friday, issued a statement extending help to those affected by the cyclone Amphan.

KKR along with Meer Foundation has set out to help the people who have been affected due to the havoc wreaked by the deadly cyclone in West Bengal.

Also Read | UFO In Mumbai Sky? Rohit Roy Shares Pictures of Strange Bright Lights Above The City Skyline.

Taking to Twitter, Khan listed down the initiatives taken by the franchise, that includes:

- contribution committed to the West Bengal CM's Relief Fund

Also Read | Heidi Klum Nude-Sunbathing Pics Go Viral! View Pics of German Supermodel As She Flaunts Nothing But Gorgeous Diamond Necklace in Latest Instagram Post.

- KKR Sahayata Vahan to distribute essential ration and hygiene items across severely affected regions.

- Provide help in rebuilding homes and lives of acid attack survivours

- Pledge to replant 5000 saplings under KKR Plant A 6 initiative.

The 54-year-old actor alongside wrote, "Kolkata is more than just a city to me..it's an emotion. In Kolkata, I have found friendship, I have found love, I have found joy...But beyond everything, what I have learnt is the importance of unity and teamwork."

"Today, as we face these turbulent times, my experience and learnings teach me there is strength in standing together as steam- united and brave. To Fight Together and Win!," Khan added.

'To that end, Kolkata Knight Riders extends its support to the victims of Amphan....and look forward to overcoming all obstacles together," the 'Dilwale' actor concluded.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20, killing more than 100 and leaving thousands affected. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)