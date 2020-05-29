Heidi Klum Nude-Sunbathing Pics Go Viral! View Pics of German Supermodel As She Flaunts Nothing But Gorgeous Diamond Necklace in Latest Instagram Post

Heidi Klum (Photo Credits: heidiklum/ Instagram)

Sunbathing at the beach is a big no-no at this time, but not for the German supermodel, Heidi Klum. Luckily, America’s Got Talent’s judge has a backyard at her disposal, and she can bask in the sunshine for long, as she wants. The 46-year-old just took Instagram by storm after she uploaded sun-kissed nude photos of herself recently. To be fair, she was wearing a diamond necklace, so technically she wasn’t completely naked! The fans of the supermodel went crazy looking at super-fit Heidi who is ageing just like fine wine. Heidi lounged around in the smouldering black and white album, with a black heart emoji, as a caption. Zoolander Actress Heidi Klum Confirms She Tested Negative For COVID-19.

During this pandemic, most of us genuinely miss heading to the beach and getting those perfectly-tanned skin, soaking under the sun. But this won’t happen anytime soon. But good for Heidi, whose backyard offer her early morning sun-rays kissing her flawless skin. In the follow-up pics of the latest post, Heidi offered more glimpse of her back to her more than 7 million followers, as she closed her eyes and puckered her lips, pouting to the camera. Boy, you can see her oh-so-perfect figure, as she sunbathes naked. Heidi Klum's Love For Halloween Is Unconditional; Here Are 7 Best Halloween Costumes Donned By The Diva So Far!

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 28, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

This not the first time that Heidi has offered such sizzling side of herself to her Insta fam and definitely will not be the last time for her to get cheeky on the social media platform. The Teutonic blonde is a longtime judge on the reality competition series, America’s Got Talent. According to reports, Heidi is currently in lockdown with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.