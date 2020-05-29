UFO In Mumbai Sky? Rohit Roy Shares Pictures of Strange Bright Lights Above The City Skyline

Rohit Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"A friend spotted a UFO last evening." Popular actor Rohit Roy sent out this tweet earlier and shocked the internet. The actor posted pictures, sent by the friend, along with the words. In the pics, you can see a bunch of oddly illuminated lights in the dusky sky. But the actor added that his friend was "quite sure it wasn’t a cluster of lights or stars". He also added that another friend's daughter also spotted the same scenery in the sky. "This is getting crazier," the actor added. He confirmed to a Twitter user that the lights were spotted in Mumbai. US Officially Releases 3 UFO Videos.

"Anyone else see bright lights in the sky?" he asked his 122k followers. Replies are coming from all corners. Popular standup comic, Atul Khatri, replied, "Bhai these are locusts with headlights on.

Comic actor Suresh Menon said, "May be they were Aliens going back in disgust after seeing all the politics going around instead of saving people"

Well, jokes apart, it will be very cool if we had a fair explanation about these weird lights. Some internet users are still not over the sound made by the sonic boom in Bengaluru by the testing of planes conducted by Indian Air Force’s Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment. So, are these lights another experiment by a government branch?

Check Out Rohit Roy's Tweet Here:

A friend spotted a UFO last evening !!!! He’s quite sure it wasn’t a cluster of lights or stars! So did another friends daughter!! This is getting crazier!! Any one else see bright lights in the sky ?! #ufosightings pic.twitter.com/umY7eZTeR0 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) May 29, 2020

Well, a probable theory that has popped on the internet involves Elon Musk. There have been numerous reports from places like the U.S. and U.K. of people seeing similar lights in the sky that puzzled people. But soon, the information came to light that these are actually satellites, launched into space by the U.S. company SpaceX, run by Musk.