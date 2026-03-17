Washington DC [US], March 17 (ANI): The Emmy-nominated series 'Paradise' has been renewed for Season three, reported Variety. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which will stream on March 30.

The thriller series stars Sterling K. Brown alongside series regulars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans.

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James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers have joined as the guest stars.

According to the official logline for Season 2, "Xavier (Brown) searches for Teri (Okuma) out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season one, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins," as quoted by Variety.

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'Paradise' was created by Dan Fogelman, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Brown executive produces in addition to starring, with additional executive producers including Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa. 20th Television is the studio.

'Paradise' has received strong praise from critics and audiences since its debut. The first season earned four Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and acting nominations for Brown, Marsden, and Nicholson, according to Variety.

Brown also picked up multiple other nominations for the show, including a Golden Globe nod and winning the NAACP Image Award for outstanding actor in a drama series. (ANI)

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