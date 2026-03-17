Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the controversy over actress Nora Fatehi’s song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke". The actress spoke with the media outside the Parliament, and called out the Hindi film fraternity for “crossed all limits to achieve cheap PR tactics and attention-seeking”. Nora Fatehi New Song Lyrics and Controversy: Actress Faces Backlash for 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' Vulgarity With Sanjay Dutt (Watch Video).

She told the media, “Bollywood has crossed all limits to achieve cheap PR tactics and attention-seeking. The whole country is criticising them. But I don't think they have any shame. Because we have been listening to such songs since childhood”. She called for enforcing some restrictions on Hindi cinema so that viewers can sit and watch the content with family. She further mentioned, “This is not a big deal now. But they have been restricted in between. And now I think there should be more strictness for them. And it has become difficult to sit with the family and watch TV. So I think Bollywood should be restricted in some way”.

The latest controversy around Nora Fatehi centres on the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from the film KD: The Devil. Soon after release, the track drew widespread backlash for allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Critics, including singer Armaan Malik, called the writing a “new low”, while social media users labelled the content inappropriate. The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly pulled the song from YouTube, reflecting the growing tension between creative freedom and societal standards in mainstream Indian music. ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Row: Nora Fatehi’s ‘KD: The Devil’ Lyricist Raqueeb Alam Breaks Silence, Says ‘I Translated It From Kannada’.

Meanwhile, KD: The Devil is directed by Prem. The film features Dhruva Sarja in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and V. Ravichandran. It is produced by KVN Productions and is planned as a multilingual release, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

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