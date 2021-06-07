Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra on Monday celebrated 25 years of his cult film "Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin" and said the drama thriller was based on a real incident that happened with his brother.

The 1996 film, which follows the events that take place over one night, starred Tara Deshpande and Nirmal Pandey in the lead, and Mishra said he would love to release a director's cut of the movie some day.

"Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin" followed the story of Aditya, played by Pandey, who is on the run with his wife Pooja (Deshpande) after he insults a gangster called Ramanbhai (Ashish Vidyarthi) without knowing his identity.

Mishra took to Twitter and revealed that the film was inspired by a real incident where his younger brother, Sudhanshu, slapped a gangster's brother when he was studying at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

"... Based on an incident that happened to my brother when he was in the Institute. He slapped a gangster's brother and the gang surrounded the institute. There was a bit of an autobiographical element in the personal story. I rewrote most of the film during the shoot," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

"Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin", with its story credited to Sudhanshu, also starred Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla, Smriti Mishra among others.

The movie is often considered one of the first films in the 1990s to kickstart the mafia genre, two years before filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's "Satya" released and reinvented the space.

"'Is Raat ki Subah Nahin' was released in 1996 two years before 'Satya' and 'Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.' If I could do directors cut. If..." Mishra tweeted.

Mishra last directed the Netflix film, "Serious Men", starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)