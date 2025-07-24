Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared how 'Hunter season 2' is different from season 1 and the challenges he faced while shooting for the series.

'Hunter season 2' features Jackie Shroff. It also stars Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.

Also Read | 'Tanvi the Great': After Madhya Pradesh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Declares Anupam Kher's Movie Tax-Free in the National Capital.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I think season 1 was very wild. That character did not have any responsibility because he was single; his wife left him and went away. When he comes to know that his daughter is alive, he wants the family to be united. Emotions and action are both more than the previous one."

Jackie Shroff added, "He (Suniel Shetty) is my very close friend. We are from the same area. Mere pujya pitaji ko jab vo bimar the apne ghar mein rakhe the bahut saari baatein hai."

Also Read | Ratan Thiyam Dies: Veteran Actor Yashpal Sharma Pays Tribute to Late Manipur Theatre Icon.

Actress Anusha Dandekar also shared her working experience, saying, "It was great..first time I perform action sequences..my experience is one in a million.. I enjoyed a lot especially doing action sequences.."

Shetty shared the most challenging and disturbing scene in the series for him, "The challenging scene was when he sees a body and feels that it is his daughter, then that emotion, that thought as a father is a challenging moment and a turning point of the series..."

Jackie Shroff shared that the "most emotional" moment was when his son and actor Tiger Shroff came to support him "Mera beta aaya mujhe support karne vo bahut emotional moment tha..it was a sweet gesture..he surprised me.."

Actor Tiger Shroff recently attended the trailer launch of 'Hunter 2', surprising dad Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.He came to offer his support to the entire 'Hunter 2' team. Cheering for his father and Suniel Shetty, Tiger at the trailer launch said, " Honestly speaking, I'm getting a chance to witness two OG action heroes together after a very long time. So very happy to be witnessing the trailer for the first time with you all, so congratulations."

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff's upcoming crime-thriller show, 'Hunter season 2'. Taking to Instagram, Suniel unveiled a jaw-dropping teaser, announcing the second season of 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega'.The caption reads, "Ek baar phir ladega, phodega, aur todega..#Hunter S2 Coming this July for FREE only on Amazon MX Player".

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DL66T04CFuT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The teaser features a fast-paced chase that spans Mumbai and Thailand. This time, Shetty shares the screen with another Bollywood actor, Jackie Shroff.In the teaser, Vikram (Suniel Shetty) watches his daughter suffer and his character initially looks vulnerable and defeated. However, with the entry of Jackie Shroff, who stars as the show's villain, the fighter in Vikram is awakened, and he vows to save his daughter. Shetty leaps into action, delivering cutting dialogues and quick punches.

On talking about returning as Vikram, Suniel Shetty said, "Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery - of this world and of Vikram's journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He's a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen."

Jackie Shroff, who joins the series as the sinister Salesman, added, "When I first heard about Salesman, I was hooked. He's layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he's thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with. Season 2 packs a solid punch, but it's also deeply rooted in emotions.

Sharing the screen with Anna again, but this time on opposite sides, was a treat. Hope our bhidus who watch us enjoy this battle of minds and morals."Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the crime thriller is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited. Led by Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff, Hunter Season 2 also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles.'Hunter Season 2' will soon premiere on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)