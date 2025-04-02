Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan of Bollywood, was spotted at Mumbai International Airport as he returned from his long trip and hopped into a car.

Often seen in a mask and hoodie, Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport look has surprised his fans. In the visuals, the 'Jawan' actor looked handsome in a black shirt and loose blue jeans.

Shah Rukh complimented his outfit with black sunglasses. The actor greeted his fans before he hopped into his car after a long journey. He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh recently hosted an IPL 2025 opening ceremony, which signified a beautiful crossover between cricket and Bollywood. With his amazing hosting skills, SRK added "chaar chand" to the ceremony. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the moment when SRK called former RCB captain 'GOAT' and shook a leg with him on his blockbuster song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The entire Eden Gardens erupted into loud 'Kohli Kohli' chants. Like the audience, SRK could not resist himself and chanted 'Kohli Kohli'.

"Virat bhai is the only player who has been associated with just one team in the entirety of the IPL. He is the OG. The GOAT of IPL," said Shah Rukh before asking Kohli to come on the stage.

"The king of 22 yards and a billion hearts. Let's hear the loudest for the one and only the GOAT, Mr. Virat Kohli," he added.

The audience was left excited on seeing 'King Kohli' as he unleashed his dancing avatar with 'King Khan' at the jam-packed Eden Gardens.

In no time, fans flooded social media by uploading videos of SRK and Kohli's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' dance.

Before Kohli, SRK danced with Rinku Singh, who is a part of the KKR squad. Rinku shook a leg with SRK on his famous 'Lutt Putt Gaya' track from the latter's film 'Dunki'.

Rinku's dance left Kohli in splits.

Recently, the 'Jawan' actor was also spotted at Aamir Khan's house to celebrate the latter's 60th birthday. He was joined by Salman Khan. (ANI)

