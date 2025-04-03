Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday paid a sacred visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

He offered prayers with his wife Devisha.

Also Read | 2025 Juno Awards Winners: Tate McRae Dominates With 4 Wins; Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Takes Home Inaugural South Asian Music Recording Honour - Check Full List!.

Sharing a picture from the temple premises, Suryakumar on Instagram wrote, "Jai Shri Ram (folded hand emojis)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH-VSUiSn1d/?igsh=MTk5cTA3cHJkNDZ2NQ%3D%3D

Also Read | 'Darr' Re-Release: Shah Rukh Khan's Film To Return to Theatres on April 4.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suryakumar Yadav recently became the fifth player for India to cross the 8000-run landmark in the T20 format following his scorching display in the Indian Premier League.

The unorthodox batter achieved the feat during Mumbai Indians' 8-wicket triumph over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL.

It was one-way traffic throughout the encounter between two behemoths of the cash-rich league. Suryakumar, with his dynamism and swagger, came in to leave the spectators mesmerised with his explosive cameo to steer MI to its first win of the season.

The winning maximum came off his bat as he returned to the dressing room triumphant with a score of 27* from a mere nine deliveries, laced with three fours and two towering sixes at a staggering strike rate of 300.

With his short-lived yet influential blitzkrieg, Suryakumar became the fifth Indian batter to cross the 8000-run mark in the T20 format after four stalwarts of the format.

The emphatic eight-wicket triumph at the Wankhede marked MI's 24th win over KKR, the most against a team in the competition's history. At Wankhede, MI relished in its 10th victory against the Knight Riders at its home turf, shattering the record for the most wins against an opponent at a venue in the IPL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)