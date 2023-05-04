MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, featuring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the cricket icon MS Dhoni, will be re-released in theaters on May 12, the makers said on Thursday. Also starring Kiara Advani and Disha Patani, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. MS Dhoni- The Untold Story: Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Blockbuster Film to Re-Release in Theatres on May 12.

"MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. "The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen," said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star. Bhumika Chawla, Who Worked With Sushant Singh Rajput In MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shares An Emotional Post Remembering The Late Actor.

Check The Tweet Here:

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie also features Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. M.S. Dhoni was one of the most commercially successful films of Rajput's career. The actor, who made his film debut with 2013's Kai Po Che! and later starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore, died in June 2020.