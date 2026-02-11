National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee has broken his silence regarding the backlash over his upcoming Netflix film, Ghooskhor Pandat. Speaking after the streaming giant agreed to change the film's title following legal challenges and social media outrage, Bajpayee suggested that the intense reaction reflects a shift in the country's cultural tolerance. The actor characterized the current climate as one where public discourse often bypasses artistic intent in favor of immediate provocation. ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Row: Producer To Revise Title of Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Film, Delhi HC Rejects Petition To Halt Release.

Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Controversy

In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, Bajpayee expressed his concern over the volatility of public sentiment in India. He noted that the speed at which professional works are met with hostility makes creative exploration increasingly difficult.

"We’ve become a very touchy nation," Bajpayee told the publication. "We are always on the brink, ready to blow our fuse and get personal and abusive at the drop of a hat."

Addressing the specific uproar over the film's name, he added, "The title is being taken care of," confirming that the makers are moving forward with a rebranding of the project.

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Legal Hurdles

The controversy erupted immediately after Netflix’s slate announcement event in Mumbai earlier this month. The title, which translates to "The Trespassing Priest" or "The Intruder Scholar," was criticized by various social media users and religious groups who felt it was derogatory and targeted a specific community.

The situation escalated quickly, leading to the filing of FIRs against the filmmakers, Netflix, and Bajpayee himself. Furthermore, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the movie’s release. On Tuesday, the petition was disposed of after Netflix informed the court that it would change the title and had already removed all existing promotional assets from social media.

Focus on Character over Controversy

Bajpayee, known for his collaboration with director Neeraj Pandey on projects like Special 26 and The Family Man, defended the creative integrity of the film. He emphasized that the story was never intended to be a statement against any community. In a previous social media statement, Bajpayee clarified his stance: "As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realization."

He also expressed support for the makers' decision to retract the initial marketing material, noting that it reflects a "seriousness with which the concerns are being taken."

