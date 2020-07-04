When the news broke out that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died by suicide on June 14, it was not only a huge shock for his family members, but even the industry members and his fans were left devastated. One couldn’t believe that a talented actor like Sushant could take such a drastic step. There are numerous theories doing rounds behind his death, police is doing investigation and recording statements. But even today, it is difficult to accept the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumika Chawla Requests Fans Not To Blame People, Says 'Let The Industry Find A Solution'.

Bhumika Chawala, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has shared an emotional post remembering the late actor. In the film, she had played the role of his onscreen sister and fans loved watching this duo as siblings. In the post shared, Bhumika wrote, “It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together.” She also stated how Sushant should have tried expressing his concerns. Bhumika further wrote, “Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS.” Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law to Launch Nepometer, Rates Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 as 98% Nepotistic.

Checkout Bhumika Chawla’s Post Here

The nepotism debate had started all over again after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The argument on how the outsiders are treated and how the industry is biased towards them, is one of the most discussed topics. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

