When the news broke out that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died by suicide on June 14, it was not only a huge shock for his family members, but even the industry members and his fans were left devastated. One couldn’t believe that a talented actor like Sushant could take such a drastic step. There are numerous theories doing rounds behind his death, police is doing investigation and recording statements. But even today, it is difficult to accept the fact that Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumika Chawla Requests Fans Not To Blame People, Says 'Let The Industry Find A Solution'.
Bhumika Chawala, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has shared an emotional post remembering the late actor. In the film, she had played the role of his onscreen sister and fans loved watching this duo as siblings. In the post shared, Bhumika wrote, “It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together.” She also stated how Sushant should have tried expressing his concerns. Bhumika further wrote, “Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS.” Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law to Launch Nepometer, Rates Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 as 98% Nepotistic.
It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together .... Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS .... THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them , they say we will see .... or smile it off ( though I never believed in doing that earlier , I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) ... YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything ... I choose to say that it’s ok - maybe one doesn’t fit the bill , the role and so it’s ok ..... POSITIVE .... and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai ... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta ... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ..... ........ if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was ... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family
The nepotism debate had started all over again after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The argument on how the outsiders are treated and how the industry is biased towards them, is one of the most discussed topics. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.
