Sushant Singh Rajput is back! Yes you heard us right. The fans will get another opportunity to watch on screen Mahi again. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the Neeraj Pandey-directed biopic on one of the most celebrated cricketers in our country, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, which first released in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Late Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni in the film, which became one of the biggest hits of the year and undoubtedly a household name. Sushant Singh Rajput T-Shirts With Message 'Depression is Like Drowning' Make Fans Unhappy.

Check The Tweet Here:

