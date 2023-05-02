The action thriller Cliffhanger's sequel will feature actor Sylvester Stallone in the lead role. According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Sylvester will reprise his role as the character of Ranger Gabriel Gabe Walker, from the original film directed by Renny Harlin in 1993. The plot of the story is yet to be revealed but fans can be happy as the American actor is not getting replaced by any other actor in the action-packed movie. Sylvester Stallone Slams Rocky Franchise Producer Irwin Winkler Over Ownership Rights (View Post).

The character named Gabe Walker (Sylvester) in the movie looks to help out rescue a band of stranded hikers, merely to realise that they were, in fact, a bunch of violent criminals looking to retrieve their missing $100M following a plane crash. The film will be directed by Angels and Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh with the script written by Mark Biancolli. Neal H Moritz's original film will produce with Rocket Science, as well as Stallone and Braden Aftergood's Balboa Productions. The star cast of the movie is still being decided. Fact Check: Did Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo III Dedicate Film to ‘Mujahideen Fighters of Afghanistan’? Know the Truth Behind This Claim Going Viral During the Taliban Crisis!.

Working on the iconic action-thriller director Waugh said, "Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favourite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone is a dream come true. It's going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Further details of the must-awaited sequel are yet to be revealed.