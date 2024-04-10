Sci-fi stands out as a uniquely challenging genre for writers. Crafting compelling narratives requires a grasp of natural science and the creative prowess to extrapolate fantastical possibilities. Whether it's the cloning in Jurassic Park or Tony Stark's use of nanotechnology in Avengers: Infinity War, science fiction stretches the boundaries of imagination to explore the unexpected twists science might take. With its foray into quantum mechanics, multiverses, and time travel, Marvel's cinematic universe exemplifies its ability to push scientific speculation's limits. From Successful Adaptations to Impact of Actors-Writers Strikes, 5 Biggest Trends We Observed This Year That Transformed Streaming Business!

The realm of sci-fi cinema has enjoyed enduring popularity, especially during the space race of the '50s and '60s. Classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey, Star Wars, The Terminator franchise, and The Matrix have captivated audiences with their visionary themes. Yet, what truly astonishes us is when fiction bleeds into reality and sci-fi predicts the future.

Check out five such movies that prophesied devices and apps that came in years later.

Metropolis

A Still From Metropolis

Metropolis, a cinematic marvel from 1927, stuns with its futuristic vision, including the concept of video-calling, a technology far beyond its time. This is the epitome of visionary filmmaking!

Back to the Future Part II

A Still From Back to the Future Part II

We might not see that hoverboard being made yet. Still, Robert Zemeckis' entertaining trilogy predicted other things and devices that came true a few years later, like apps that control electronic devices in your homes, as seen in Back to the Future Part II, or even virtual reality devices in the same film.

The Day The Earth Stood Still

A Still From The Day The Earth Stood Still

From Blade Runner, The Terminator to AI: Artificial Intelligence and I, Robot, many movies have predicted and warned us about artificial intelligence's rise and dangers. The 2023 movie The Creator delved into the same topic, though this time, it tried to show not all AI beings are evil (a sign of Hollywood warming up to AI?). However, let's not forget that Robert Wise's 1951 film The Day The Earth Stood Still gave cinema its first AI being in Gort. In 1951!

Demolition Man

A Still From Demolition Man

Demolition Man's cryogenic freezing is a technology that is still out of human control (at least till now), but there is another technology in the film that is played for laughs in the movie but is so real these days. We are talking about the scene where Sandra Bullock's character tries to initiate sex with Sylvester Stallone through what we can presume to be virtual reality devices. Well, nowadays, not only are VR devices a reality, but many also use these devices to indulge in VR porn. Sylvester Stallone Birthday Special: From Rocky Balboa to Rambo, 5 of the Star's Most Iconic Characters That Define His Career!

Total Recall

A Still From Total Recall

Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi actioner, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, may be a couple of years closer to creating a complete virtual world for a human to find himself lost in, like Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One that came later on. However, one piece of technological advancement shown in the film - self-driving cars - might have inspired Elon Musk to try and make some of his own for Tesla.

Were these films prophetic glimpses into the future, or did they inspire the technologies they portrayed? The answer remains shrouded in the mysteries of cinematic influence and technological progress.

