Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has called out producer Irwin Winkler, who was behind the Rocky franchise including its sequel series Creed, implying that he held back a significant financial stake from the actor. According to Variety, Stallone took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Winkler as a knife-tongued serpent.

In the caption he wrote, ""A very flattering portrait of the great 'Rocky'/'Creed' producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country's greatest," Stallone wrote. "After Irwin controlling 'Rocky' for over 47 years, and now 'Creed', I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT'S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN -- I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?"" "This is a painful subject That eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children, but it's always great hearing from the loyal fans... Keep Punching," Stallone concluded. The actor has begun to voice frustrations in recent years regarding his lack of ownership over the popular film franchises, like Rocky, that he helped originate. Sylvester Stallone Shares Heartfelt Tribute for Late ‘Good Friend’ James Caan.

Sylvester Stallone Unhappy With Rocky Producer Irwin Winkler

Variety states that although Stallone received first-dollar gross on the early Rocky sequels and earned net points from the 1976 original film, which cost just over USD 1 million to produce and grossed USD 225 million globally, the actor maintains that he's been deprived of an equity stake in the franchise.

The outlet reported in 2019 that Winkler was surprised to learn that Stallone was dissatisfied with his stake in the franchise, pointing to the tens of millions of dollars he received in profit participation and upfront fees. One source stated that Stallone made more than USD 10 million on both Creed and its 2018 sequel; Stallone starred and produced in both. However, the same year Stallone had told Variety that "I have zero ownership of Rocky. He added that an annuity of sorts that could be left to his children after his death was something he desired.

