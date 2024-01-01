Happy New Year, everyone! Here's to a year brimming with boundless happiness, prosperity, and captivating storylines across all platforms. May each day unveil excitement, with every screen graced by intriguing narratives and blockbuster movies. Stepping into this new chapter, let's embrace the enchantment of storytelling that entertains, inspires, and unites us. Wishing everyone a year filled with cinematic wonders and unforgettable tales! Whether on Netflix, Sony LIV, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, or other channels, may this new year brings fresh content, stories, and faces. Latest focus is Han So-hee and Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix, which talks about 1945 Gyeongseong place where a cluster of young individuals, driven by their own survival, confront a monster spawned from human greed, prompting introspection into the essence of humanity. Gyeongseong Creature Trailer: Park Seo Joon and Han So-hee Fight Riveting Battle Against a Supernatural Foe Amidst Japanese Colonisation (Watch Video).

On The Other hand, Hoichoi's Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, deals with Pritha's life which takes a turn as she delves into a challenging case involving the murder of a policeman by a group of fellow police officers, blurring the lines between good and bad cops. As she faces the opposing lawyer, Joyraj Singha, the universe compels her to probe every closed door. Will she uncover the real murderer and restore faith in the police force? Watch the battle for justice in this new courtroom drama, premiering on January 5, 2024. Hi Nanna Song ‘Idhe Idhe’: The Fifth Single From Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Film Is a Soothing Love Ballad by Musician-Singer Hesham Abdul Wahab (Watch Lyrical Video).

Here The Full List:

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Fool Me Once: January, 1

You Are What You Eat - A Twin Experiment: January, 1

Delicious in Dungeon: January, 4 | Japanese

Gyeongseong Creature P2: January, 5 | Korean

Amazon PRIME

Marry My Husband: January, 1 | Korean

James May - Our Man in India: January, 5

LOL Last One Laughing Quebec S2: January, 5 | Freench

Disney+ Hotstar

Ishura: January, 3 | Japanese

Perilloor Premier League: January, 5 | Malayalam

Sony LIV

Cubicles S3: January, 5

Hoichoi

Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo: January, 5 | Bengali

OTT Movies

Netflix

Bitconned: January, 1

Society of the Snow: January, 4 | Spanish

The Brothers Sun: January, 4

Good Grief: January, 5

Amazon PRIME

Foe: January, 5

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Hi Nanna: January, 4 | Telugu

ZEE5

Tejas: January, 5

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

A Savannah Haunting: January, 5

The Marsh King's Daughter: January, 5

Warhorse One: January, 5

Explore these fantastic series and films and share your favourites with us! Wishing you a New Year filled with laughter, adventure, and unforgettable stories. Here's to a year ahead brimming with entertainment and joyous moments to cherish. Happy viewing and an incredible New Year to you!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2024 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).