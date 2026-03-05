Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): What better way to soak in a World Cup semi-final than cheering from the stands with family?

As India faces England in a high-voltage ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, the match turned into a star-studded affair, with Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepping out to support Team India, accompanied by their little daughter, Raha.

The trio was spotted in the stands, enjoying every moment as India dominated proceedings. Ranbir was seen holding Raha on his lap, cheering animatedly, while Alia joined in, making it a picture-perfect family moment. Dressed in Indian jerseys, the Kapoor-Bhatt family was all smiles as they rooted for the Men in Blue.

Caught up in the cricket fever, Alia and Ranbir were also seen cheering for Sanju Samson, celebrating every big hit. The couple clapped after a stunning six and a thrilling four, clearly enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of a World Cup knockout clash.

Samson delivered a memorable performance on the big stage, smashing a breathtaking 89 off just 42 balls. His knock, laced with eight fours and seven sixes, powered India to a flying start against England. Samson's explosive innings finally ended when he was dismissed by leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

On the field, India posted a mammoth total of 253/7 in 20 overs. Alongside Samson's heroics, valuable contributions came from Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma. England was made to pay dearly after Samson was dropped early in his innings.

The team that emerges victorious will face New Zealand in the final on Sunday. (ANI)

