Ventura County, March 5: Pop icon Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) late Wednesday night in Ventura County. The 44-year-old singer was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) following a traffic stop and was briefly held at a local detention center before being released in the early hours of Thursday morning. Law enforcement officials stated that Spears was pulled over around 9:30 PM local time on Wednesday, March 4. After a preliminary investigation at the scene, she was handcuffed and transported to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Booking records show that Spears was officially booked into jail at 3:02 AM on Thursday. Her occupation in the public record was listed as "celebrity." She was released at 6:07 AM on a "cite and release" basis, a standard procedure for certain misdemeanor offenses that allows an individual to leave custody after signing a promise to appear in court. Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Lucky To Be Alive’, Calls Out Family Over Years of Trauma in Instagram Note (View Post).

Legal Proceedings and Social Media Activity

Spears is currently scheduled to appear at the Ventura County Superior Court on May 4 to address the charges. While representatives for the singer have not yet issued a formal statement, the "Toxic" singer’s Instagram account—often the primary source of her personal updates—was deactivated shortly after news of the arrest broke.

The incident occurred just as Spears had reportedly secured a legal victory in an unrelated matter. Earlier this week, she was granted a protective order against an alleged stalker who had reportedly made "disturbing" social media posts and appeared at her residence. Britney Spears Sells Music Catalog to Primary Wave in Reported USD 200 Million Deal; ‘Toxic’, ‘Baby One More Time’ Included.

Recent Context and Career Moves

This legal setback follows a period of significant transition for the star. In December 2025, Spears reportedly sold her extensive music catalog for an estimated $200 million. Despite her financial success, she has remained vocal about her refusal to perform in the United States again, citing the trauma of her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021.

In recent months, Spears has used her social media platforms to defend her frequent dance videos, describing them as a form of "healing" for her body and mind. However, her public behavior has remained under intense scrutiny from both fans and the media as she navigates her life following the termination of her legal guardianship.

What’s Next?

Authorities have not released details regarding Spears’ blood alcohol content or whether any other substances were involved. Her vehicle was reportedly towed from the scene of the arrest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).