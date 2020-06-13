Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | Taapsee Pannu Shares Picture of Fun Yoga Session with Sister

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:44 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Sharing a glimpse of her fun workout session along with her sister, actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a picture of their fun yoga session at home.

The 'Naam Shabana' star put out the picture on Instagram, where she is seen with her sister while they both lie on the Yoga mat as they perform Hal asana Plough pose with a smile and can be seen enjoying the session.

Along with the picture, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' star wrote, "Home is where the heart is #PannuMornings #RiseAndShine." (along with a heart emoji).

The post on the photo-sharing platform received the likes of fans and celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana.

Lately, Pannu has been quite active on social media and has been sharing updates of her activities via sharing pictures and videos with her fans.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee praised the newly released quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo,' saying the movie will leave one with a 'beautiful' feeling.

The 'Pink' actor on Twitter appreciated quirky comedy 'Gulabo Sitabo' for its storyline, calling it a "cute film. It's like a feel-good ride with some really good actors playing very engaging characters. Leaves you with a 'beautiful' feeling."

The 'Badla' also actor congratulated the director Shoojit Sircar, and writer Juhi Chaturvedi for their work, and added: "What a sweet world you created on screen." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

