Aarya: Twitterati Compare Chandrachur Singh With Shashi Tharoor and We're Tripping Over It

Viral Chandni Shah| Jun 13, 2020 05:14 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor and Chandrachur Singh in Aarya (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shashi Tharoor is quite a celebrity names. Besides being a famous politician, the actor even makes headlines for "supposedly" appearing in movies. No, the politician has previously clarified that he hasn't appeared in any of those claimed released so far, but Twitterati is currently freaking over the similarities he shares with Chandrachur Singh. It so happened that when the trailer of Sushmita Sen's web debut, Aarya dropped online, netizens couldn't stop thinking of the name that probably inspired Singh's avatar in the series. Turns out their answer was Shashi Tharoor. Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen's Transformation From A Loving Wife To A Determined Fighter is Rivetting (Watch Video).

Twitterverse soon started sharing their thoughts on how Chandrachur Singh resembles Tharoor in Ram Madhvani's web series and if you see few of their collages, they aren't lying really. Tharoor indeed seems to be the inspiration behind Chandrachur's look in the series and we are already tripping over itAarya: Here's All You Need to Know About Dutch Series Penoza That Inspired Sushmita Sen's Web Debut.

The Resemblance Can't be Ignored

You May Think He's Shashi Tharoor But He is Not

He Meant Chemistry

This isn't the first time when Tharoor's name has been associated with a release. Earlier the politician was questioned if he was a part of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's Andaaz Apna Apna. Apparently, his lookalike was a part of it but not the Congress leader. He finally had to clarify that he was working with the UN at that time so, he couldn't be a part of the said movie.

Interestingly, the politician was also approached for a Salman Khan movie. When we got in touch with Kabir Khan to ask if he had approached him for Ek Tha Tiger, the reply was affirmative.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

