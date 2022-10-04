Washington [US], October 4 (ANI): Singer-Songwriter Taylor Swift revealed the theme of her new tunes 'Anti-Hero' from her forthcoming album 'Midnights', describing it as "a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself."

According to Variety, Swift added that she "struggle(s) a lot with the concept that my life has grown unmanageably enormous... Not feeling like a person is something I deal with.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the pop icon referred to the tune as "one of my favourite songs I've ever written." She performed all 13 of the album's songs as part of her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" promotion. Although this is how she's announced the titles of six songs, this is the first time she's done it after introducing the song.

"Track 3, 'Anti-Hero,' is one of my favourite songs I've ever written," she said in the video. "I really don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. You know, I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized, and that I, you know... not to sound too dark, but, like, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person. But," she quickly added, making a mock-crying gesture, "don't feel bad for me. You don't need to.

"But this song is a real guided tour throughout all the things that I tend to hate about myself. We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So, yeah, I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest."

The other songs that Swift has so far unveiled are 'Mastermind,' 'Maroon,' 'Midnight Rain,' 'Question,' and 'Vigilante Shit' (closing track 13). A Target deluxe version will add a 14th original song to the standard 13 songs and two remixes.

According to Variety, even a sound clip from the album has yet to be released by Swift as a single. Oct. 21 marks the release of her tenth album. Swift has traditionally either gone with sneak attacks and surprise releases or albums with a significant preparation period and one or many singles or teaser tracks released beforehand.

So far, 'Midnight' appears to be adopting a third paradigm entirely: advertise the project far in advance but don't release any teasers. There are still two and a half weeks until the release of Swift's album, so it's unclear if she'll let some songs leak or keep them all under wraps. Little else has been revealed about "Midnights," either, apart from the cover art, and a making-of video that suggests Jack Antonoff may be the sole co-producer. (ANI)

