Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor along with director Raj Mehta reunited at a studio for the final shoot schedule of their upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', on Friday.

The team got together to rehearse a song choreographed by Bosco Martis for the upcoming film.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Are Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal the New Couple in BB House? They Are Seen Getting Close to Each Other.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic-drama that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, alongside YouTuber Prajakta Koli and TV show host Manish Paul went on floors in Chandigarh in December last year.

The shoot of the movie was halted many times due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Before Aryan Khan Post, Did You Know Hrithik Roshan's First Tweet Ever Was Supporting Shah Rukh Khan During 'My Name Is Khan' Controversy?.

Varun and Neetu tested positive for the infection during the shoot, which was one of the reasons for the movie shoot to pause for some time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)