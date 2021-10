In the midst of all the wars and arguments on Bigg Boss 15, love also seems to be blossoming in the jungle. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal are palpably getting close to each other. Over the past few days, their bonding seems to be getting stronger. In a recent promo for the show, they were seen sitting together inside a blanket and trying to know about each other better over a chat. Bigg Boss 15 Preview: Pratik Sehajpal Tries To Break the Washroom Lock While Vidhi Pandya is Taking a Bath (Watch Video).

Miesha asked Ieshaan: "What kind of girl do you like?" To this, he replied: "I want a pretty and cute girl who loves me without conditions." When he inquired about her choice, she said: "I like a very off-beat kind of boy who can bear my tantrums." Miesha was surprised when Ieshaan said to her that he started liking her when she cried. She said it was just unbelievable for her, to which he responded by saying that he wasn't like the others. Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh’s Mother Says Pratik Sehajpal Is Behind the Singer.

On being teased by the other contestant about how she was cosying up to Ieshaan, she insisted they were just friends. It will be interesting to see them getting closer to each other and Pratik getting into unnecessary fights with them. Bigg Boss 15 airs on COLORS.

