There are several celebrities who have come forward and extended their support to Aryan Khan who has been arrested in the alleged drugs case. The star kid along with seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau who had conducted a drug raid on Cordelia Cruise. Hrithik Roshan had penned an emotional note for Aryan amid this alleged drug raid controversy. But this isn’t the first time that Hrithik has extended his support to the Khan family. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Old Video of Shah Rukh Khan Saying Salman Khan Will Always Be There for His Family When In Trouble Goes Viral!

Back in February 2010, Hrithik Roshan had supported Aryan Khan’s superstar dad, Shah Rukh Khan during My Name Is Khan controversy. In fact, Hrithik’s first ever tweet was in support of SRK that is going viral all over again. The tweet shared by Hrithik on February 11, 2010, read, “Spread humanity with a vengeance, GO WATCH MY NAME IS KHAN. ..and for the record, my name is HRITHIK ROSHAN.” There were several who had lauded Hrithik for showing such support to Shah Rukh Khan and even called the former as King Khan's true friend.

Hrithik Roshan’s First Tweet Supporting King Khan:

Spread humanity with a vengeance, GO WATCH MY NAME IS KHAN. ..and for the record, my name is HRITHIK ROSHAN. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 11, 2010

Hrithik’s Post For Aryan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

With regards to Aryan Khan’s Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, the star kid and other accused was sent to judicial custody on October 7 by the Magistrate’s court. Aryan’s lawyer had moved a petition for bail and its hearing will take place today.

