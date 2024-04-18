Soon after the teaser of Janhvi's action thriller film Ulajh released on April 17, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media to give a shout-out to the actor. The Gunday actor shared the teaser on his Instagram stories and expressed his excitement about watching the full movie. He wrote, "Teaser hi itna intriguing hai toh film..." Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also showered praise on her on social media by reposting the trailer with emojis. Actor Rajkummar Rao, co-starring with Janhvi in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, shared his excitement on Instagram stories. He wrote, "Looks fab Mrs. Mahi. Looking forward to #Ulajh @janhvikapoor @jungleepictures." Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Plays Diplomat Accused of Selling National Secrets in the Upcoming Patriotic Thriller (Watch Video).

Makers of Ulajh on Wednesday dropped the teaser of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the Mili actress wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July." Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of The Poacher fame, in lead roles. Janhvi Kapoor Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking in the New Photoshoot For Elle India.

Watch Ulajh Teaser:

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.