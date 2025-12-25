Director Raj Mehta’s upcoming action film Lag Jaa Gale is gaining momentum as it enters an intense shooting phase. The film, starring Tiger Shroff, Lakshya Lalwani and Janhvi Kapoor, recently filmed a spectacular dance-off sequence that has already created a strong buzz. ‘Lag Jaa Gale’: Lakshya Joins Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Upcoming Romantic Thriller – Reports.

’Lag Jaa Gale’s Grand Dance Song Shot

As per reports, the makers began shooting the grand song on December 24 at Mukesh Mills in Colaba, Mumbai, with the schedule expected to wrap up by December 29. The sequence has been mounted on a lavish scale, with over 100 professional dancers specially flown in for the shoot. The high-octane number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Tiger Shroff and Lakshya Dance Battle

According to sources, the song has been designed as a full-fledged dance battle. “Every beat is meant to highlight the contrast between Tiger’s explosive, power-packed style and Lakshya’s effortless, smooth moves,” a source revealed. Both actors reportedly trained extensively, rehearsing individually for nearly three weeks before coming together for joint practice sessions earlier this week. The production team is moving at a brisk pace, with Raj Mehta aiming to complete the entire shoot by March 2026. The film is currently slated for a second-half 2026 theatrical release. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Star Lakshya’s New Film With Karan Johar Co-Starring Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor Titled ‘Lag Jaa Gale’; Here’s When It Is Expected To Go on Floors.

Lakshya and Tiger Shroff’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Lakshya was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan and will next appear in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil alongside Ananya Panday. Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, where he starred alongside Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. With Lag Jaa Gale, audiences can expect yet another adrenaline-fuelled entertainer packed with action, style and rhythm.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Entertainment), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2025 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).