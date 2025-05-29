New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The teaser of Uttera Singh's feature directorial debut 'Pinch' has been uneviled.

The India-set mother-daughter dramedy, which Singh wrote, directed, produced and stars in, is all set to be screened at Tribeca Festival under Tribeca's International Narrative Competition.

Interestingly, 'Pinch' has become the first Indian film to compete in the section in three years.

In the film, Singh plays "Maitri, a travel vlogger living with her traditional mother Shobha (Geeta Agrawal) in a tight-knit apartment complex. When an incident during a community pilgrimage gets swept under the rug, the mother-daughter duo must confront the emotional aftermath in a claustrophobic reckoning with truth, tradition, and the price of silence."

Speaking about the project, Singh said, "In telling this story, I wanted to make a big deal out of what society often dismisses as 'small. There's a darker version of this film, but I leaned into comedy and energy to spark conversation - and to reflect the absurdity of silence around assault. 'Pinch' doesn't pretend to have answers. It insists on the questions."

Sunita Rajwar, Sapna Sand, Badri Chavan, Rajiv Neema, Jahnvi Marathe and Nitish Pandey are also a part of the film. (ANI)

