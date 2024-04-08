New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): After a theatrical run, the makers of Telugu comedy drama 'Om Bheem Bush' are now all set to release the film on OTT.

Sharing the update, the streaming giant took to Instagram and dropped a poster of the film and wrote, "three scientists. one wild treasure hunt. guaranteed chaos! #OmBheemBushOnPrime, Apr 12."

As per a statement, the film follows the journey of three doctorates, Krish, Vinay, and Madhav, who visit a rural village, Bhairavapuram, and start an enterprise called 'Bang Bros A to Z Services' in a bid to earn easy money. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Krish falls madly in love with the Sarpanch's daughter.

" In order to marry her, he and his friends must retrieve a treasure guarded by a ghost in the haunted Sampangi Mahal. As they embark on this daring mission, they encounter a myriad of challenges. How Krish unravels the ghost's past, addresses his own unresolved issues, and secures the treasure forms the crux of Om Bheem Bush," read the synopsis.

Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preity Mukundhan, Ayesha Khan, Srikanth Iyengar, Aditya Menon and Racha Ravi are a part of the film.

'Om Bheem Bush' will be out on Prime Video on April 12.

Harsha Konuganti has directed 'Om Bheem Bush'. Manohar Bollam and Harsha Konuganti are writers of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)