Los Angeles, Aug 30 (PTI) Actors Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to star in sci-fi thriller movie "Ash".

According to entertainment website Variety, the film will be directed by Grammy Award-winning record producer Flying Lotus.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 One Year Anniversary Episode: Ram To Finally Find Out Pihu Is His Daughter? Watch Sneak Peek Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's TV Show (Spoiler Alert).

Thompson will essay the role of a space station worker who wakes up on a distant planet to find her colleagues viciously killed, and then forced to work together with the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to rescue her.

"As their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, the rescuer begins to wonder how innocent she really is," the logline reads.

Also Read | Chris Rock Turns Down Offer to Host Oscars 2023 after Will Smith Slap Incident - Reports.

“Ash” is based on an original screenplay written by Jonni Remmler.

Neill Blomkamp is executive producing. The project is backed by XYZ Films and GFC Films.

Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, will also compose an original score for the movie.

The makers are planning to start the filming in New Zealand next year. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)