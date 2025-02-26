Entertainment News | 'The Bear' Actor Ayo Edebiri to Write Screenplay for 'Barney' Movie

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri will pen the script for the upcoming live-action film on Barney, the purple dinosaur.

Agency News PTI| Feb 26, 2025 11:18 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | 'The Bear' Actor Ayo Edebiri to Write Screenplay for 'Barney' Movie

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri will pen the script for the upcoming live-action film on Barney, the purple dinosaur.

Also Read | 'Jawan'! The One Shah Rukh Khan Movie That 'Superboys of Malegaon' Producer Zoya Akhtar Wants To Direct.

The actor, who broke out with her role of the talented young chef Sydney Adamu in "The Bear", is also in negotiations to star in the project.

The movie will be co-developed and produced by Hollywood studio A24 and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya's 59% Productions in partnership with Mattel Films, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 26: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bajrang Punia, Sriti Jha and Johnny Cash - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 26.

Barney was created in 1987 by Sheryl Leach and made it to a series of home videos, "Barney and the Backyard Gang".

In 1992, the most popular series on the purple dinosaur, "Barney & Friends", premiered on PBS. The series continued to air on different networks until 2010.

Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell are overseeing the project for Mattel Films. Robbie Brenner will serve as producer for Mattel Films with A24. Daniel Kaluuya and Rowan Riley will produce for 59% Productions.

Edebiri's most recent project was Pixar's “Inside Out 2”. She will next star in director Luca Guadagnino's “After the Hunt” with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
A+
A-
Entertainment News | 'The Bear' Actor Ayo Edebiri to Write Screenplay for 'Barney' Movie

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri will pen the script for the upcoming live-action film on Barney, the purple dinosaur.

Also Read | 'Jawan'! The One Shah Rukh Khan Movie That 'Superboys of Malegaon' Producer Zoya Akhtar Wants To Direct.

The actor, who broke out with her role of the talented young chef Sydney Adamu in "The Bear", is also in negotiations to star in the project.

The movie will be co-developed and produced by Hollywood studio A24 and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya's 59% Productions in partnership with Mattel Films, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 26: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bajrang Punia, Sriti Jha and Johnny Cash - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 26.

Barney was created in 1987 by Sheryl Leach and made it to a series of home videos, "Barney and the Backyard Gang".

In 1992, the most popular series on the purple dinosaur, "Barney & Friends", premiered on PBS. The series continued to air on different networks until 2010.

Kevin McKeon and Andrew Scannell are overseeing the project for Mattel Films. Robbie Brenner will serve as producer for Mattel Films with A24. Daniel Kaluuya and Rowan Riley will produce for 59% Productions.

Edebiri's most recent project was Pixar's “Inside Out 2”. She will next star in director Luca Guadagnino's “After the Hunt” with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs England

Black Lives Matter Day 2025 Date and Significance: Know the History of the Day Observed in Memory of African American Teenager Trayvon Martin

  • Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva To ‘Spotlight’ Through Electrifying Dance Video, Calls It ‘Legacy’ – WATCH

  • What Can You Eat on Maha Shivratri 2025 Fasting Day? 7 Food Items That You Can Consume While Observing Mahashivratri Vrat

  • Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online

  • International Masters League T20 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate in Inaugural Edition of Cricket Tournament

  • Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on His Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy Honour, Says ‘I’d Seen My Childhood Heroes Win This Award’

    • Read More

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel