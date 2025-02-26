Game Changers by film trade analyst Komal Nahta has become a hub of compelling insights into the entertainment industry, featuring some of the most renowned talents. Each episode brings a new guest to the couch, sparking engaging conversations that reveal intriguing perspectives and untold stories.

Recently, the renowned and highly talented director Zoya Akhtar appeared on the show. While she has delivered some truly remarkable films, Jawan stood out as her choice if she had the opportunity to direct any film.

On "Game Changers" podcast when Komal asked Zoya in the rapid fire round, if she wished to choose any one film between Pathaan and Jawan to direct, which one would that be.

In her response, Zoya, without a doubt, said, "Jawan".

Both Pathaan and Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead role became blockbusters of 2023 earning massive box office numbers also winning critical acclaim. Shah Rukh Khan had earlier appeared in a cameo as himself in Zoya Akhtar's debut film Luck By Chance (2008), which many of his fans consider as his best cameo to date.

