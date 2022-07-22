Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Dynamic director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, recently visited India to attend the grand premiere of their action thriller film 'The Gray Man' in Mumbai where they expressed their love for India and south actor Dhanush.

On their visit to India, the 'Avengers: Endgame' directors stated, "Being here in India has let us see first-hand how much entertainment is thriving here. We are extremely thrilled to have brought 'The Gray Man' to life with Netflix and for people all over the world to enjoy the film and see Dhanush in action. He is a consummate professional we deeply admire and respect, and we truly hope for more opportunities to work together again."

Taking to Twitter, the Russo Brothers shared a string of pictures from the premiere night and captioned it, "Such a beautiful night. Thank you so much India! It's always such a pleasure to visit. We appreciate your amazing hospitality @dhanushkraja. We'll be back soon! #TheGrayMan @NetflixIndia."

South actor Dhanush, marked his Hollywood debut with 'The Gray Man' opposite Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The 'Raanjhana' actor shared his experience of working on his first Hollywood film, and said, "The Russo Brothers taught me patience among many other things and I had a wonderful learning experience on the sets of The Gray Man. It was an unbelievable experience and I enjoyed every moment of it. It's been always my intention to explore and learn more, looking forward to many such experiences"

'The Gray Man' is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy played by Billy Bob Thornton.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Dhanush, the film also casts Billy Bob Thornton, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard in prominent roles.

The crime thriller film is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

