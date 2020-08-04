Washington D.C. [USA], August 4 (ANI): Joey King is currently in talks to join Brad Pitt's upcoming action-adventure series 'Bullet Train.'

According to Variety, the Sony Pictures project is based on famous Japanese novel 'Marie Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka and is helmed by David Leitch.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Stills After Trailer Release, Recalls Fond 'Gunju' Memories (View Post).

The 'Bullet Train' will be bankrolled by Leitch and Kelly McCormick through 87North along with Antoine Fuqua.

The exact production date has not yet been set and Sony is currently keeping plot details under the wraps.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Monday Mood Picture Will Make You Scream 'SAME'.

Joey King rose to stardom with Netflix's teen romance franchise 'The Kissing Booth' in 2018, with its second installment dropping recently on July 24.

A third season to the show was also announced recently and will be launched in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)