Seems like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is not in a very happy mood this Monday, going by his latest social media post. Ranveer's latest Instagram post is a monochrome picture where he makes an angry face, almost as if he is screaming at someone. "Monday got me like #mondaymood," he captioned the image, which currently has over 608K likes. Ranveer Singh Misses Being Outdoors and Expresses the Love for His Sofa; Wifey Deepika Padukone Wants Explanation.

Known for his eccentric fashion style, Ranveer has always kept fans and followers entertained with his posts on social media. Deepika Padukone Enjoys an 'Extremely Competitive' Game Of Taboo With Ranveer Singh and Her In-Laws (View Post).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Monday got me like #mondaymood A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:35pm PDT

Earlier, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie to underline the fact that hs missing the outdoors. In the Instagram selfie, Ranveer is at the beach.in a white ganji paired with sunglasses and baseball cap. "I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na," he wrote alongside the image.

Check Out Ranveer's Selfie Here:

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer's other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

