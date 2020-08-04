Janhvi Kapoor's next big release, Gunjan Saxena: the Kargil Girl, will, unfortunately, be on the digital streaming giant Netflix. The biopic, based on the only woman Air Force Officer Gunjan Saxena, who flew into the war zone during 1999's Kargil War for rescue missions, sees Janhvi play the resilient Gunjan, who despite all odds, beats them to fulfil her dream. The movie also stars actors Angad Bedi as Gunjan's Army Officer brother and Pankaj Tripathi as the father who unwaveringly supports his daughter's dreams of becoming an Air Force officer. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer Out Now, Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright In This Biopic That Will Invoke Patriotism In You (Watch Video).

The trailer of the film released on August 1, 2020 and was applauded by many for the patriotic storyline and also there was a section of audience who liked Janhvi's portrayal of a hardworking and determined Gunjan. The maker also released their first song "Bharat Ki Beti" and it received a thumbs up from one and all. And now, Janhvi, took to Instagram to share some heart-warming stills of Gunju and we love them too. Bharat Ki Beti Song From Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Is A Patriotic and Emotional Tribute To Daughters (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram ☺️ Gunju A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 1, 2020 at 4:31am PDT

While posters of the film were released back in 2019 and the movie was supposed to hit theatres this year, the evil twist of fate, the COVID-19 pandemic played major havoc with the film's release plans, forcing the makers to release the movie online. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will premiere on Netflix on August 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).