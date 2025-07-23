New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Bestselling author Rhonda Byrne, known for "The Secret", is making a comeback with "Countdown to Riches: 21 Days of Wealth-Attracting Habits", which will release on November 25.

In the upcoming book, which is the first in a planned series of Byrne's new books and will be published by HarperCollins, she argues that financial struggle is caused by barriers in our mind, and to free ourselves from financial burden, we must learn how to train the brain to become wealthy.

Also Read | Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away at 76: Ranveer Singh, Prateik Smita Patil, Vir Das and Others Mourn Loss of Legendary Heavy Metal Singer.

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to share the secrets of abundance and living your best life with my readers, as well as a new generation," the 74-year-old author said in a statement.

Byrne's "The Secret", which was released in 2006, is translated into 50 languages and claimed to be one of the longest-running New York Times bestsellers of this century.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Caught Cheating! Bollywood Hunk Recreates Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Video of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot With a Diet Twist - WATCH.

Since then she has written five more books, which together form 'The Secret Book Series': "The Power" (2009), "The Magic" (2010), "Hero" (2013), "How The Secret Changed My Life" (2016), "The Greatest Secret" (2020), and "The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass" (2022).

According to the publisher, Byrne's upcoming book shares "21 days of simple and proven wealth-attracting practices that can be easily incorporated into daily life and will rapidly change the financial circumstances of those who apply them".

“Rhonda Byrne's extraordinary wisdom and insight has changed the lives of millions of readers around the world, and we are absolutely thrilled to be continuing our publishing relationship with three new books. Rhonda has such a clear vision and passion for everything she does -- we can't wait to grow her readership even further," Jane Sturrock, publisher at Thorsons, Harper NonFiction, said in a statement.

"Countdown to Riches: 21 Days of Wealth-Attracting Habits" will be published in nine languages from November 2025, with others to follow.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)