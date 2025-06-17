Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): Actors Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell and Rosaline Elbay have joined the feature thriller 'A Better Place' from Virgo Films, reported Deadline.

According to the media outlet, the movie is written and directed by Anton Sigurdsson.

The film follows a disgraced deputy, his anxious partner, and a sharp-tongued female prisoner who cover up a hit-and-run, only to spiral into paranoia, greed and buried secrets that tear them apart, reported Deadline.

It is produced by Wes Hull, Jason Armstrong, Diana Hull, Erlingur Jack Gudmundsson, Rossi and Sigurdsson.

Wes Hull created a hype for the movie by saying that, "This is Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell, and Rosaline Elbay as you've never seen them before, each delivering what we believe is the best work of their careers. The movie's a wild ride, part odyssey, part rollercoaster. One minute you're holding your breath, the next you're laughing out loud. We're incredibly proud of what we've made and we can't wait to share it with audiences," said Hull.

According to Deadline, Rossi recently starred in DC and HBO Max's 'The Penguin' as Dr. Julian Rush, the therapist who is an accessory to crime with Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone.

He also starred in the Netflix movie Carry-On alongside Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman.

Campbell broke out in the 1990s in Disney's 'Rocketeer' and went on to star in Jennifer Lopez's 'Enough' and Francis Ford Coppola's 'Dracula'. He starred as Darren Richmond on AMC's 'The Killing'.

Elbay starred on Hulu's 'Ramy' and Netflix's T'he Diplomat', reported Deadline. (ANI)

